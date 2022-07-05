wrestling / News
WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear
– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:
.@RonKillings was not expecting that… #WWERaw@Gunther_AUT pic.twitter.com/bJgivNOrRi
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT makes quick work of @RonKillings on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/F6TVAMjvxg
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
– Finn Balor has abandoned the trunks in favor of leather pants on tonight’s episode of Raw, debuting the new (old) look during The Judgment Day’s tag match against The Mysterios. You can see clips from the bout, which the Mysterios won, below:
.@FinnBalor & @ArcherofInfamy make the first move!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8iPXGaiaAH
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
DOUBLE 619 in the 619!@reymysterio @DomMysterio35 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/N8X7WnnVNX
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
CLASSIC!!!@reymysterio #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rcn5wwuOLH
— WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Road Dogg On Whether There Is A Promotion War Between WWE And AEW
- Bianca Belair on Not Letting Her Defeat to Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam Define Her, Her Message to Lynch on Creating a ‘Comeback Story’
- Tony Khan On His Reaction To AEW Blood & Guts Match, How Having Big Roster Helped Forbidden Door
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins