WWE News: Gunther Squashes R-Truth On Raw, Finn Balor Changes Up Gear

– Gunther made a trip over to Monday night’s to obliterate R-Truth in a Russia vs. USA match on tonight’s WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw the WWE Intercontinental Champion show up and wipe out Truth, who was dressed as Uncle Sam. You can see clips below:

– Finn Balor has abandoned the trunks in favor of leather pants on tonight’s episode of Raw, debuting the new (old) look during The Judgment Day’s tag match against The Mysterios. You can see clips from the bout, which the Mysterios won, below: