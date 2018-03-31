WWE Set to Air Red Carpet Special for Hall of Fame Ceremony Again

– WWE has announced that there will be a red carpet special for the this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony event. The red carpet special is set to air on Friday, April 6 on the WWE Network at 7:00 pm EST. The red carpet special will run for one hour.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will start its live broadcast at 8:00 pm EST. It’s scheduled to run for three hours on the WWE Network.