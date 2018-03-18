UPDATED: Mark Henry Confirmed for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2018

UPDATE: Well, that was fairly quick. After the earlier report was released online, some leaked images of this year’s WrestleMania Magazine started leaking online and on social media. Bodyslam.net’s Brad Shepard then revealed an image of the magazine on Twitter, which does in fact confirm that Mark Henry is joining the Hall of Fame Class of 2018 inductees this year.

You can check out the tweet of the magazine image, which looks to be an interview with Henry talking about his induction and names Mark Henry for the WWE Hall of Fame, below.

From the official WrestleMania magazine, confirming Mark Henry will be inducted into the Class of 2018 #WWE Hall of Fame. Thanks to Chris for sending this to me. pic.twitter.com/SQGqVDY9Vt — Brad Shepard 🤘🏻 (@TheBradShepard) March 18, 2018

ORIGINA: As previously reported last January by PWInsider, another one of the rumored names to be joining the WWE Hall of Fame Classic of 2018 inductees was former WWE world heavyweight champion Mark Henry. PWInsider is now reporting that Mark Henry will in fact be revealed as the final member of the Class of 2018 inductees on Monday, March 19.

Goldberg, Ivory, The Dudley Boyz, Hillbilly Jim, Jeff Jarrett, and Kid Rock have already been confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame inductees. Another Superstar who has been rumored to receive an induction this year is Bam Bam Bigelow. However, WWE has not yet confirmed his name for this year’s class of inductees.

This year’s Hall of Fame ceremony is set for April 6 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It will be taking place during WrestleMania Week. Also, the 2018 Warrior Award recipient this year is Jarius “JJ” Robertson.