WWE Hall of Fame Special Ratings, Viewership Up From Last Year

April 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– It’s not really a fair comparison for a ton of reasons, but this year’s WWE Hall of Fame special on USA Network was up big in the ratings. Monday night’s special, which aired after Raw, drew a 0.34 rating and 1.154 million viewers. Those numbers are heavily up from the 0.25 and 665,000 viewers from last year.

Again, this comes with caveats: namely, that the shows didn’t air in the same timeslot from year-to-year. Last year’s Hall Of Fame ceremony aired on Saturday night, a night with much worse viewership as a whole, and wasn’t after a major WWE show like this year’s following up on Raw. Still, it’s a number USA Network is going to be happy with.

The special ranked #8 among cable originals last night, with Raw leading the way.

