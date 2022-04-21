WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson Accused Of Punching Passenger On Airplane

Mike Tyson is accused of punching a passenger on an airplane before a flight from San Francisco to Florida. TMZ reports that the boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer was on a flight on Wednesday night when a man sitting behind Tyson got the boxer to take a selfie with him. The man began talking to Tyson and allegedly provoking him to the point that Tyson had enough and told him to chill out. The man didn’t and Tyson allegedly threw several punches at the man’s face. Video shows Tyson leaned over the back of his seat smacking the man.

Tyson’s rep told TMZ that the man he punched was harassing him and threw a water bottle at him. The rep’s statement noted:

“Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him, and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat.”

Sources close to Tyson told the outlet that the man he punched was also very intoxicated. The San Francisco Police Department has confirmed that they responded to the scene and detained two people believed to be involved, but said that after one of the people was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, he “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation.” Video of the altercation has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.