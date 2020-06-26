WWE News: Hall of Famer Returning to 50th Season of Baseball Commentating, Rock and John Cena on WWE Playlist

– WWE Hall of Famer Bob Eucker is celebrating quite the anniversary with Major League Baseball this year, and WWE posted to commemorate it. The company posted an article sharing that Eucker will be back for his 50th season with the Brewers:

WWE Hall of Famer Bob Uecker is set to return to the broadcast booth for his 50th season as the voice of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The renowned baseball legend, who played for the Milwaukee Braves and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1964, has been the Brewers’ play-by-by radio announcer since 1971.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010, Uecker served as a ringside announcer at WrestleMania III and as a backstage interviewer at WrestleMania IV, where he had an iconic encounter with Andre the Giant.