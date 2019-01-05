WWE Hall of Famer Rumored for Raw This Monday (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is scheduled to appear on Monday Night Raw next week in Orlando, Florida. There is no word yet in what capacity Flair will be appearing.

As previously reported, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is also set to appear on Raw this Monday to pay tribute to late WWE broadcaster Mean Gene Okerlund. One could guess that Flair is also appearing to pay tribute to Okerlund as well.