– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart is expected to appear at next month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event show. WWE is reportedly planning a special “old school” style and live presentation for the event, along with graphics and music.

Thus far, Hart is the only Hall of Famer confirmed to appear at the upcoming event. The return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled for Saturday, December 14. It will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. It will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 8:00 pm EST, and it will also be simulcast on Peacock.