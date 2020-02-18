Another Name Reportedly Set for 2020 WWE Hall of Fame (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

WrestlingInc reports that JBL is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa, FL. JBL has, of course, held the WWE Championship, the WWE Intercontinental Title, and the WWE Tag Team Titles (with Ron Simmons).

JBL hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since the 2018 Tribute to the Troops.

Confirmed for this year’s Hall of Fame class so far are the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman) and Batista. The Bella Twins, Jushin Liger, and the British Bulldog are also expected to be part of the class.

The Hall of Fame Ceremony is scheduled for April 2nd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.