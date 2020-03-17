WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Could Be Delayed Until SummerSlam Weekend

Georgia Smith, the daughter of “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, said on Twitter today that WWE is delaying this year’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to later this year, with the hope being that they can do it during SummerSlam weekend. Davey Boy Smith is set to be inducted as part of this year’s class.

“Just a heads up! I have spoken with @WWE and they are postponing the Hall of Fame for a later date, and are hoping to do it for Summerslam (which would be appropriate for my dad) thanks again for all your support! Let’s all stay safe out there”

The ceremony was set for April 2nd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL but has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SummerSlam is scheduled for August 23rd at the TD Garden in Boston.

Along with Smith, the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash & Sean Waltman), Batista, the Bella Twins, JBL, and Jushin Liger are all set to be inducted.