WWE Hall of Fame Highlight Videos: Speech Clips, Red Carpet, More

April 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE has released the highlight clips from last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony from Brooklyn, New York. You can see the clips below, which include the red carpet and moments from each of the inductees’ speeches: Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Natalya, Brutus Beefcake, Sue Aitchison, Booker T and D-Generation X.

Also included are a few reaction videos of HTM, Hulk Hogan and John Cena backstage. Our full Hall of Fame report is here.

