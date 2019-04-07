wrestling / News
WWE Hall of Fame Highlight Videos: Speech Clips, Red Carpet, More
April 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released the highlight clips from last night’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony from Brooklyn, New York. You can see the clips below, which include the red carpet and moments from each of the inductees’ speeches: Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, Natalya, Brutus Beefcake, Sue Aitchison, Booker T and D-Generation X.
Also included are a few reaction videos of HTM, Hulk Hogan and John Cena backstage. Our full Hall of Fame report is here.
More Trending Stories
- More Details & Video On Bret Hart Fan Attack At WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Including Dash Wilder Appearing to Punch Fan In Face
- Pics of Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler From WWE Hall of Fame
- Pics of Sonya Deville & Her Girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Riott Squad & More On WWE HOF Red Carpet
- WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Photos: IIconics, Paige, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Maria, More