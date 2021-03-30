WWE Hall of Fame Host Revealed, Bellas Share Pics From Taping

We now know who the host for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame will be, and it’s a veteran of the job in Jerry Lawler. Lawler posted to Twitter to note that he’s hosting tonight’s taping of the Class of 2020 inductions. He did not mention the 2021 class inductions which are taping tomorrow, but it seems likely he’ll host them too.

In addition Nikki Bella — who along with Brie are part of the 2020 class — shared some pics and videos from before and during the taping in her Instagram stories, which you can see screens of below along with a regular post from the tapings: