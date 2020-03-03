Details on Next WWE Hall of Fame Inductees (POTENTIAL SPOILER)

The WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that The APA (JBL and Ron Simmons) are listed on the latest WWE Hall of Fame lineup along with the nWo (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan, Sean Waltman), Batista, and the Bella Twins, all of whom are already confirmed, and Jushin Liger and the British Bulldog, who are expected. If their report is accurate, The APA could be the HOF guests that will be on WWE Backstage tonight.

“Last HOF lineup I had heard was The nWo, Batista, Liger, Bella Twins, Bulldog and The APA. So unless WWE added someone last minute, which is more than possible, I would assume Bradshaw & Ron Simmons are the HOF guests on Backstage tonight on FOX.”

JBL has been rumored to be inducted this year for awhile now, but this is the first report that he will be inducted along with Ron Simmons as The APA.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set for April 2nd at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL.