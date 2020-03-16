wrestling / News
WWE Hall of Fame, NXT Takeover Not Taking Place
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
With the move of WrestleMania to the WWE Performance Center, it was assumed that the Hall of Fame and NXT Takeover would be canceled or delayed, and now we know that to be the case. In response to an inquiry from PWInsider, WWE issued the following statement:
“The WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony and NXT TakeOver will not take place as previously scheduled. We will share further details as they become available.”
This year’s WWE Hall of Fame inductees are the nWo, Batista, The Bella Twins, JBL, Davey Boy Smith, and Jushin Liger.
