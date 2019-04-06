wrestling / News
WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Photos: IIconics, Paige, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Maria, More
Here are some photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame red carpet.
Paige:
paige goth queen omg pic.twitter.com/sALCRrqLaT
— c̴h̴r̴i̴s̴ (@laytko) April 6, 2019
Lacey Evans:
.@LaceyEvansWWE's outfit is better than yours. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/uMGtmrP6O7
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
Nia Jax:
Freakum Dress pic.twitter.com/jS3V6k4l9X
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 6, 2019
IIconics:
The #WWEHOF Red Carpet…just got…IICONIC! @BillieKayWWE @PeytonRoyceWWE pic.twitter.com/lqP2oFQJgF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
.@BillieKayWWE and @PeytonRoyceWWE at #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/ebLwnj2lF2
— WWE 2K19 (@WWEgames) April 6, 2019
ICONIC. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/03rrW6ur0C
— R.Dream (@WWERDream) April 6, 2019
The IICONICS look stunning! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/YWb4jQazDu
— Peyton-Royce.Сom (@PeytonRoyceCOM) April 6, 2019
Mandy Rose:
#GodsGreatestCreation @WWE_MandyRose AND her mom have graced the #WWEHOF Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/VL6N7uOYiU
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
Alexa Bliss:
"As the host of #WrestleMania, that means @WrestleMania is all about me."
Classic @AlexaBliss_WWE… #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Wc817vUkxg
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2019
Maria and Mike Kanellis:
I’m a lucky man. Me, Da Moon and Jessica Rabbit before the #WWEHOF @MariaLKanellis @WWE pic.twitter.com/EJllBEw2VB
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) April 6, 2019
Sasha Banks (before the HOF in an alternate dress):
This would've been one of @SashaBanksWWE's #WWEHOF gowns, but she changed her mind about wearing it. It's so pretty!! pic.twitter.com/2aNM1DvC5d
— NOT SB 💖 (@sashazkrew) April 6, 2019
Titus O’Neil:
.@TitusONeilWWE IN THE HOUSE! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/wPl1YMju4P
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019
Baron Corbin:
.@RealKurtAngle's farewell opponent at #WrestleMania @BaronCorbinWWE is LIVE on the #WWEHOF Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/xYANM9wXqg
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 6, 2019
Mustafa Ali:
.@AliWWE can't wait to see The #HartFoundation take their place in the @WWE Hall of Fame tonight! #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/Vb0U05f7ja
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 6, 2019