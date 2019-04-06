wrestling / News

More WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet Photos: Sonya Deville & Her Girlfriend, Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Riott Squad, Maryse, More

April 6, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Sonya Deville WWE Hall of Fame

Here are more photos from tonight’s WWE Hall of Fame red carpet.

Charlotte Flair, Ric Flair, and Andrade:

Stephanie McMahon:

Sonya Deville:

Riott Squad:

Miz and Maryse:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Charlotte Flair, Sonya Deville, Stephanie McMahon, WWE Hall of Fame, Ashish

More Stories

loading