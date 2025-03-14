WWE News: Hall of Fame VIP Ticket Packages On Sale, Xavier Woods Plays Assassin’s Creed Shadows

– The VIP ticket packages are now on sale for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. On Location has announced the VIP packages for the event. The high-ticket packages run for $2,000 (Ultimate Package), $8,500 (Icon Package) and $9,950 (Legend Package) and come with a number of perks in addition to the tickets.

The packages break down as follows:

Ultimate Package

* Premium Balcony and Lounge Seating

* All-Inclusive Beverages with Dedicated Servers Throughout the Show

* Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

* Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff

Icon Package

* Row 2-3 Seating

* Hall of Fame Stage Access with Podium Photo Op

* Private Meet and Greet with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque & Lex Luger with Photo Op

* Premium Gift

* Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

* Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff

Legend Package

* Front Row Camera Side Seating

* Hall of Fame Stage Access with Podium Photo Op

* Private Meet and Greet with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque & Lex Luger with Photo Op

* Premium Gift

* Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance

* Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff

– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Xavier Woods playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which releases next week: