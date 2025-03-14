wrestling / News
WWE News: Hall of Fame VIP Ticket Packages On Sale, Xavier Woods Plays Assassin’s Creed Shadows
– The VIP ticket packages are now on sale for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. On Location has announced the VIP packages for the event. The high-ticket packages run for $2,000 (Ultimate Package), $8,500 (Icon Package) and $9,950 (Legend Package) and come with a number of perks in addition to the tickets.
The packages break down as follows:
Ultimate Package
* Premium Balcony and Lounge Seating
* All-Inclusive Beverages with Dedicated Servers Throughout the Show
* Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance
* Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff
Icon Package
* Row 2-3 Seating
* Hall of Fame Stage Access with Podium Photo Op
* Private Meet and Greet with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque & Lex Luger with Photo Op
* Premium Gift
* Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance
* Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff
Legend Package
* Front Row Camera Side Seating
* Hall of Fame Stage Access with Podium Photo Op
* Private Meet and Greet with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque & Lex Luger with Photo Op
* Premium Gift
* Dedicated Priority Pass Entrance
* Professional On Location On-Site Support Staff
– The latest UpUpDownDown video features Xavier Woods playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which releases next week:
