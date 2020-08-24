WWE Hall of Famer Announced for Tonight’s RAW, Drew McIntyre To Open Show, First Look At RAW ThunderDome Set

WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Mark Henry will be on RAW tonight to officiate an arm wrestling match between Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews. They also announced that Drew McIntyre will open tonight’s RAW after his win over Randy Orton at Summerslam last night. Also set for tonight’s show:

* The RAW debut of Keith Lee

* Aleister Black on the Kevin Owens Show

WWE also revealed the first look at the RAW ThunderDome set.