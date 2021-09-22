WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham Hospitalized Due to Heart Ailment

– PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer and former WWWF Champion Superstar Billy Graham was hospitalized on September 19 in Arizona. Graham, age 78, is said to have been diagnosed with an irregular heartbreak and heart failure, along with fluid in his lungs.

Graham is currently still in the hospital, and he’s being treated to remove the fluid from his lungs. The report also noted that there is concern among medical staff that too much medication might risk damaging his kidneys.

On behalf of 411, we send out our best wishes to Billy Graham.