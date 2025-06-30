WWE Hall Of Famer Planned To Be At Raw (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

Following up on reports that Trish Stratus was being considered for the upcoming WWE Evolution event, the WWE Hall of Famer is now in Pittsburgh, the location for tonight’s WWE RAW and SmackDown double taping.

Fightful Select was told that WWE creative has pitched a potential program for Stratus against Tiffany Stratton, which would build towards the all-women’s pay-per-view on July 13. Internally, it was claimed that these plans were not finalized as of this past weekend.

It has not been confirmed if Stratus will appear on the live RAW broadcast, the SmackDown taping that will follow, or both.