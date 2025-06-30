wrestling / News

WWE Hall Of Famer Planned To Be At Raw (POSSIBLE SPOILER)

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Raw Netflix Logo, WWE EVP Chris Legentil, Raw Vault, William Byron Image Credit: WWE

Following up on reports that Trish Stratus was being considered for the upcoming WWE Evolution event, the WWE Hall of Famer is now in Pittsburgh, the location for tonight’s WWE RAW and SmackDown double taping.

Fightful Select was told that WWE creative has pitched a potential program for Stratus against Tiffany Stratton, which would build towards the all-women’s pay-per-view on July 13. Internally, it was claimed that these plans were not finalized as of this past weekend.

It has not been confirmed if Stratus will appear on the live RAW broadcast, the SmackDown taping that will follow, or both.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading