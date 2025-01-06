WWE News: WWE Hall of Famer Set to Attend RAW, Bronson Reed Live-Tweeting Tonight’s Show, NXT Events This Weekend

– PWInsider reports that Jimmy Hart will be in Los Angeles tonight, the host city for RAW. He will be with Hulk Hogan, but it’s unknown if he will appear on television. Hogan’s son Nick is also in attendance.

– NXT has two live events in Florida this weekend: Friday at the Armory in Dade City and Saturday at the Armory in Jacksonville.

– Bronson Reed announced that he will be live-tweeting tonight’s RAW.

He wrote: “Tonight, I’ll be watching along with all of you on @netflix as #WWERaw takes center stage globally! I’ll be live tweeting my reactions. Make sure you’re following along!”