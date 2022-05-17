WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat To Address Ring Return Rumors Tonight

HighspotsAuctions.com are hosting a live virtual signing with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat tonight. PWInsider is reporting that during the signing, Steamboat will be addressing rumors that he will be returning to the ring to be apart of Ric Flair “final match” at Starrcast taking place July 29-31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds, which is the former home of TNA Wrestling. Check out the announcement below: