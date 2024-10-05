wrestling / News

List of WWE Hall of Famers in Attendance for WWE Bad Blood

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Bad Blood Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that multiple WWE Hall of Famers are in attendance for tonight’s Bad Blood PLE in Atlanta, GA. They include:

* Arn Anderson
* Tully Blanchard
* Booker T
* Madusa
* Rick and Scott Steiner
* Diamond Dallas Page
* Sean Waltman
* Mickie James
* Jacqueline Moore

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading