WWE Reportedly Handed Out Cody Rhodes Signs At Raw

WWE is leaning into the “We Want Cody” push at Monday’s episode of Raw, according to a new report. As reported, the apparent Rock vs. Roman Reigns direction for WrestleMania has been highly controversial both among fans and backstage, with a “#WeWantCody” hashtag trending online and being amplified by several WWE stars.

PWInsider reports that WWE was giving out #WeWantCody signs to fans in the audience for tonight’s show. There have been live chants of the phrase in the arena.