WWE News: Officials Happy With Madison Square Garden Show Buzz, Note On CM Punk Match Views
December 27, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE officials are reportedly happy with how Tuesday’s live event in Madison Square Garden have been received. As previously reported, the post-Christmas live event is said to have set a record for the highest-grossing domestic non-televised event in WWE history. Fightful Select reports that WWE was very happy with the buzz around the show in general, and that the holiday tour as a whole is set to be one of WWE’s most financially successful trips ever, per sources in the company.
– CM Punk’s in-ring return at the event against Rey Mysterio has been posted online by a number of people who were at the show. Fightful Select notes that the unauthorized clips have led to the match being viewed over a million times.
