WWE Happy With Samoa Joe & Jerry Lawler’s Commentary Work

– Samoa Joe’s work on commentary on this week’s Raw has reportedly gotten high marks from everyone in WWE, with Jerry Lawler also making officials happy. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that everyone recognized the quality Joe’s work on Raw, where he replaced Dio Maddin this week.

Maddin is away from TV in order to sell his injuries at the hands of Brock Lesnar, while Joe is being used in the role while his broken thumb heals. Joe will be back to in-ring work once his thumb heals.

The site noted that Jerry Lawler’s return has been received well backstage because he’s been delivering better than expected and has helped Vic Joseph get the rhythm of Raw commentary down. Lawler’s only major direction from officials has been to stay away from dated cultural references, as Raw is trying to target a more youthful demographic and push new stars.