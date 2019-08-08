WWE News: Harley Race vs. Billy Graham Hidden Gems Clip, Full Prime Target TakeOver Video, Full Undisputed Era Match Video

– As previously reported, WWE added some new rare matches and segments featuring the late Hall of Famer Harley Race to the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network. They later released a clip from Harley Race vs. Superstar Billy Graham from the Superbowl of Wrestling in 1978. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes Prime Target: TakeOver: Toronto video ahead of this week’s NXT TakeOver: Toronto card. The video goes behind the scenes for Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano before their upcoming title match. You can check out that video below.

– World Wrestling Entertainment released a new match for The Undisputed ERA against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan that took place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. You can check out that full match video in the player below.