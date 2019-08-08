wrestling / News

WWE News: Harley Race vs. Billy Graham Hidden Gems Clip, Full Prime Target TakeOver Video, Full Undisputed Era Match Video

August 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WWE added some new rare matches and segments featuring the late Hall of Famer Harley Race to the Hidden Gems section of the WWE Network. They later released a clip from Harley Race vs. Superstar Billy Graham from the Superbowl of Wrestling in 1978. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a behind-the-scenes Prime Target: TakeOver: Toronto video ahead of this week’s NXT TakeOver: Toronto card. The video goes behind the scenes for Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano before their upcoming title match. You can check out that video below.

– World Wrestling Entertainment released a new match for The Undisputed ERA against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan that took place at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. You can check out that full match video in the player below.

