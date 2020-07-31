WWE Has Backup Plan In Case They Can’t Shoot In Florida, Note On Company’s Relationship With Florida Governor

As noted yesterday, WWE held a conference call detailing their earnings and financial information for the second quarter of 2020. During that report, Vince McMahon said they have a backup plan in place if there is a shutdown in Orlando and WWE cannot tape at the Performance Center.

McMahon said: “Let me just say there’s always a `B-plan.’ I don’t want to say right now exactly what that would be, but yes there is a `B-Plan.’”

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company actually has several backup plans in place but the belief is that WWE won’t have to worry about it. It’s believed that WWE cannot be shut down in Florida after Linda McMahon’s Super PAC agreed to spend $18.5 million for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign in the state. Governor Ron DeSantis is also loyal to Trump, which could also help the company. However, DeSantis likely won’t make the decision in August. A source noted that McMahon has the Florida governor ‘by the balls’.

However, if things get so bad in Florida that the state has to shut down, McMahon had a study prepared and has several backup locations. This includes a TV studio at the corporate offices in Stamford, CT, which has the ring they shot the Firefly Funhouse match at Wrestlemania in. They believe they can make that setting look similar to the Performance Center, but they won’t have access to contracted wrestlers to be fans if they run outside of Florida.