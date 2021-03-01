WWE Has More Viewers In Males 13-34 On Youtube and Facebook Than ESPN

Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston revealed some new demographic information about the WWE that was taken from a study done by Tubular Labs. According to that study, World Wrestling Entertainment has more unique viewers in the males 13-34 demographic on Youtube and Facebook with 8.3 million than ESPN or SportsCenter, which both have 6.3 million. In that demo, WWE only trails Movieclips (14.5 million) and Worldstar Hip Hop (11 million). However, they didn’t rank in the top ten among females 13-34.

Meanwhile, in males 25-44, WWE has 13.7 million unique viewers, putting it behind ESPN (18.2 million) and Sportscenter (20.7 million), as well as MovieClips (19.2 million), Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes (18.6 million) and Pinkfong (17.3 million). Once again, they didn’t rank with females 25-44.

Among males 13-24, WWE had more unique viewers (8.3M) in the U.S. on YouTube and Facebook than SportsCenter (6.3M) or ESPN (6.3M), from Feb-Dec 2020, according to Tubular Labs. pic.twitter.com/CqPzRUgSgi — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 28, 2021

Among U.S. males 25-44, SportsCenter (20.7M) and ESPN (18.2M) lead WWE (13.7M). pic.twitter.com/YJ4SkSRUiK — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) February 28, 2021