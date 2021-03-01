wrestling / News

WWE Has More Viewers In Males 13-34 On Youtube and Facebook Than ESPN

March 1, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston revealed some new demographic information about the WWE that was taken from a study done by Tubular Labs. According to that study, World Wrestling Entertainment has more unique viewers in the males 13-34 demographic on Youtube and Facebook with 8.3 million than ESPN or SportsCenter, which both have 6.3 million. In that demo, WWE only trails Movieclips (14.5 million) and Worldstar Hip Hop (11 million). However, they didn’t rank in the top ten among females 13-34.

Meanwhile, in males 25-44, WWE has 13.7 million unique viewers, putting it behind ESPN (18.2 million) and Sportscenter (20.7 million), as well as MovieClips (19.2 million), Cocomelon Nursery Rhymes (18.6 million) and Pinkfong (17.3 million). Once again, they didn’t rank with females 25-44.

