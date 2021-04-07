wrestling / News

WWE Has No Plans For Live Events Until At Least August

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that even though there will be fans in attendance at Wrestlemania this weekend, there are still no plans for WWE to return to live touring. There are currently no live event or house show dates for the company through July. All episodes of RAW, Smackdown and PPVs through July will happen at the Thunderdome in the Yuengling Center. NXT, meanwhile, will continue to air from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando.

