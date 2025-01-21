WWE Has Plans For European Tryout

WWE is planning to hold a tryout in Europe this year as part of its biggest European tour yet. According to Fightful Select, the tryout is set for early March and will take place in London.

Wrestlers from promotions like wXw, OTT, and PROGRESS are expected to participate. Those interested have until February 28th to submit their applications.

The report also mentions that many prominent UK wrestlers were not aware of this tryout. Notable names like Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, and Damian Corvin have received invitations to events over the past year.