WWE Has Reportedly Been Sending Released Performers Their Items In Garbage Bags For Over A Decade

It was reported yesterday that Mickie James went public with news that her belongings from WWE were sent to her in a trash bag after she was released from the company. This resulted in the company firing Mark Carrano, which happened yesterday after the news of what happened to James began to trend on social media. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter got word from multiple female performers who said the practice has been happening for over a decade.

One woman performer said: “We have drawers that travel as well (as bringing stuff from home to the shows. So we leave little things we may need from week-to-week, our gear, makeup, shoes etc. We take our gear bag home, but a lot of people have heavy gear that is easier to leave at the venue.”

Another added: “Talent who is let go, if anything of theirs is left behind at arenas, it’s boxed up and sent back to their homes. I don’t think sending it in a garbage bag was to be mean. It was done in a way that was just like stuff in a bag, put it in a box and get it back to them. But it could be interpreted as disrespectful during an already hard time as a released talent. Which in Mickie’s case she felt it symbolized that was all she was worth, which is not the case! But yes, it could have been handled better.”

While the sources were kept anonymous, Maria Kanellis posted messages on Twitter that confirm the news. She said it happened to her last year as well as 2010 when she was released the first time.

She wrote: “Was the person also fired from 2010? This is not the fault of that one individual. It is a company wide cultural problem. It comes from the top.”

Last year I got one too. 😂 https://t.co/LraFKUWWGo — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 22, 2021

Gail Kim, who hinted that it had been happening since before she worked there, also said it goes back for over a decade.

She wrote: “Well in that case, every girl that worked there for the past ten years plus should get an apology.”