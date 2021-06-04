WWE Has Reportedly Changed Strategies When It Comes To AEW and Firing Wrestlers

It was reported earlier this week that WWE released several talents due to what they said were budget cuts, including Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana and others. In the past, WWE may not have let the wrestlers go due to the presence of AEW, but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the company is changing their mindset and strategy in regards to the competition.

In the past, WWE signed up ‘far more talent than it needed’ to keep people away from AEW, and had even signed wrestlers to longer deals for more money for that reason. However, the WWE’s mindset is that there are two realities. The first is the ‘mathematical trajectory’ that had AEW beating WWE in the 18-49 ratings by the end of the year is no longer the case. Secondly, WWE has not and likely won’t be able to put AEW out of business, so they’re not going anywhere.

As a result of the changing mindset, instead of retaining overpaid (by WWE standards, underpaid by sports standards based on revenue and profits) wrestlers, WWE is now cutting them loose.