WWE Has Reportedly Found A Location For Summerslam
Summerslam may not end up at the Performance Center after all. WrestleVotes reports that according to two different sources, WWE has found a location for the event somewhere in the northeast part of the United States. The overall feeling is that it will not happen at the PC, but there’s no word on if there will be fans or not.
We previously reported that WWE had been planning on holding it in Orlando, but Vince McMahon reportedly wanted to hold the show in an arena, possibly with fans.
I’ve been told by 2 different sources over the weekend that the feeling is SummerSlam will be happening outside the PC. Seems like WWE found a location… Northeastern part of the US. No word on if fans will be in attendance or not just yet.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 3, 2020
