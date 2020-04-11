WWE Has Reportedly Had A Positive Coronavirus Test, Person Was Not At Smackdown Taping

UPDATE: PWInsider reports that the person in WWE who tested positive for COVID-19 did work Wrestlemania but was not at the Smackdown taping last night. As noted, they were not an in-ring performer.

Original: Fightful reports that several WWE wrestlers have stated that the company sent out a memo declaring that there has been a positive test for COVID-19. Nearly a dozen wrestlers reportedly told the website about the test, and later it obtained the memo that was sent to the roster on the internal WWE app on April 5.

It reads: “We have just been notified that (name redacted by Fightful) was diagnosed with COVID-19. WWE doctors spoke with (redacted) this morning and reported (they) last had contact with anyone at WWE on March 26 at the Performance Center. As you know, (redacted) is not an in-ring performer and we believe this matter is low-risk to you per the following chronology. Those of you who were potentially exposed would be cleared for travel by the evening of Thursday, April 9 at the latest, since the last possible exposure to any talent personnel should have been at least 14 days prior.”

The memo said the person who was infected gave their consent to share their name and status, as they are feeling much better. They tested positive after they and their roommate showed symptoms. The identity of the person who tested positive was listed in the memo, but it was not provided in the report.

One member of the roster said they “would not dispute” the results. Others were not happy with the work environment and another said they weren’t afraid of the Coronavirus and were willing to work as long as the work justified their pay. WWE talents are said to be upset that WWE has went back to live taping and are moving forward with shows during this time.

WWE itself responded to the positive test in a statement sent to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

It reads: “A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.“