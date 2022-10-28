WWE Has Reportedly Not Reached Out To CM Punk or Ace Steel

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though there have been rumors that Triple H is open to bringing CM Punk back to WWE, WWE has not had any contact with Punk or Ace Steel.

Obviously, WWE can’t legally contact Punk at this time because he’s still under contract to AEW. There is no word on how Triple H or Nick Khan feel about the situation. While Punk would get a huge reaction and help business, this latest incident in AEW did him no favors as far as working with him. And that’s assuming he’d even want to go back, which he may not.

As for Steel, he reportedly wants to ‘move past this’ and was upset that it happened and that he was harassed online afterward.