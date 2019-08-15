WWE Has Reportedly Reached Out To The Rock For Smackdown 20th Anniversary Show

Earlier this week, WWE announced that the first episode of Smackdown Live on FOX will be the 20th anniversary show for the blue brand, with many past WWE stars coming back to celebrate including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting and more. One name that wasn’t mentioned was the person that named the show.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has reached out to The Rock, who coined the term “smackdown” and has always said that it is his show, about making an appearance on the special episode. The Rock has always had a good relationship with WWE and even visited the WWE Performance Center last month. The issue is his filming schedule, as he always has something in the pipeline with his movie career. Of the announced film projects he’s involved in, both Jumanji: The Next Level and Jungle Cruise are in post-production while Red Notice has yet to start filming.

At this time, however, The Rock has yet to commit to the date for WWE.