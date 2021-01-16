wrestling / News
WWE Has Reportedly Shown Interest in Strongest Man Competitors Luke & Tom Stoltman
– While speaking to Football Daft (via Inside The Ropes), Britain’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman revealed that WWE had been in touch with him and his brother, Luke Stoltman, about a potential role in the company. Additionally, WWE had previously invited the brothers for a tryout when the company was holding them in Germany.
Tom Stoltman recently finished second in the 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition in Florida. His older brother, Luke Stoltman, is the five-time Strongest Man winner in Scotland.
According to Stoltman, he and his brother couldn’t make the previous tryout they were invited to by WWE, since they were likely already busy with another competition at the time. He stated, “This is true. So, me and my brother got asked to the tryouts when they came to Germany for the European ones, but… I don’t know why we didn’t take them. I think we were doing some massive competition or something. We’ve messaged them a few times back and forward.”
Stoltman reportedly added that Triple H was part of the chain of command he was communicating with in WWE. Additionally, WWE champion Drew McIntyre took note of Stoltman making second in World’s Strongest Man last November on Twitter (see below).
A good week for Scotland 🏴 Qualifed for the Euros, big @stoltman_tom came second in World's Strongest Man, now it's time for me to do my bit… #WWERaw https://t.co/qfEGJB4sIV
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 16, 2020
