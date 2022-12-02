wrestling / News
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW
December 2, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
There are two ideas backstage at this time. The first is to simply hold a Best of 2022 show. The other is to tape two episodes on December 19. If the latter happened, that would be around six hours for the live audience. An announcement will be made “any day now.”
