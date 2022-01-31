wrestling / News
WWE Has Yet To Officially Respond To MLW Lawsuit, More Updates
January 31, 2022
PWInsider reports that WWE has not officially responded to the lawsuit against them by MLW Media, LLC, the parent company of Major League Wrestling. MLW is suing WWE for intentional interference with contract relations, intentional interference with prospective economic relations, and a violation of the Sherman Antitrust act and more.
MLW filed a request before the California Northern District of the US District Court to get the lawsuit heard before a US District Court Judge on January 25, instead of a Magistrate Judge. A Judge would have more power than a Magistrate would. The case has been assigned to a new judge, who ordered both parties to file case management plans by April 11. A meeting is set for April 21 in Oakland, California.
