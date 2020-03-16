wrestling / News
WWE Having Employees Work From Home If Possible Due to Coronavirus
WWE is taking a similar step to other companies in terms of dealing with the novel coronavirus, having employees work from home. PWInsider reports that the company sent out an email to all employees telling them to work remotely from home if possible for the foreseeable future.
It was reported late last week that office staff was being rotated in and out of a ork from home situation to deal with the pandemic.
