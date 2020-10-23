wrestling / News
WWE Having Talent Undergo Mandatory Counseling On Heathy Relationships
October 23, 2020 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that after the recent lawsuit filed against WWE and Matt Riddle by Candy Cartwright earlier this month, as well as the #SpeakingOut movement, all talent in the company will have a mandatory counseling session on October 28 on keeping healthy relationships.
The session will be attended via streaming and conducted by Total Life Counseling. The first conference will be the main presentation to talent, while the second zoom link will be for “individual breakout sessions.” The second smaller session is so talent can participate and ask questions.
