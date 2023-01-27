wrestling / News
WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company
January 27, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company.
Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand and business outside of the United States.” He managed the company’s global media partners and worked with other companies to “devise WWE’s international strategy for live events, digital, consumer products and new revenue opportunities.”
More Trending Stories
- More on Rumors of WWE Offering Wrestlemania Match to Stone Cold Steve Austin
- More On Why The Briscoes Were Banned From AEW TV by Warner Bros. Discovery
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble