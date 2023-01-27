wrestling / News

WWE Head of International Reportedly Exits Company

January 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has seen another major executive leave, with Head of International Matthew Drew reportedly gone. PWInsider reports that Drew, who was the Senior Vice President, International, recently exited the company.

Drew came over to WWE from DAZN in June of 2021 for the position, and headed up “growing WWE’s brand and business outside of the United States.” He managed the company’s global media partners and worked with other companies to “devise WWE’s international strategy for live events, digital, consumer products and new revenue opportunities.”

