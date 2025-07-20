– This week’s edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on WWE’s plans for its next generation of future headliners. Dave Meltzer reported on the Superstars WWE is planning to groom into its next generation of future headlining stars.

Currently, WWE is focusing on headliners such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk, along with John Cena, who is retiring at the end of the year. Besides those aforementioned Superstars, Dave Meltzer reports that WWE is currently seeking to groom Rhea Ripley, Jacob Fatu, and Bron Breakker into becoming the people working with the aforementioned stars, along with eventually taking those main event slots.

Meltzer noted that Ripley is the obvious face of the women’s division moving forward in the long term. He also speculated that Breakker being paired up with Heyman is so they can ease the second-generation Superstar into longer promo segments. Additionally, Meltzer notes that Breakker has been a personal project of Paul Heyman for a while now.

Jacob Fatu is currently scheduled for a rematch against Solo Sikoa at WWE SummerSlam 2025. It will be a Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship. Rhea Ripley will challenge newly crowned Women’s World Champion Naomi and former champion Iyo Sky in a Triple Threat bout for the title. The premium live event is slated for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.