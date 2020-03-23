wrestling / News
WWE Held NXT Tapings At Full Sail This Week
March 23, 2020
It was previously reported that WWE has been taping future episodes of their weekly programming at the WWE Performance Center this weekend. That will continue this week, as the Coronavirus pandemic has them attempting to film as much content as possible. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that NXT, which taped yesterday, was actually filmed at Full Sail University. While it is likely it will still be an empty arena, NXT at least was shot at a different venue than the rest of WWE’s programming this week.
