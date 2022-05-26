WWE Held Staff Meeting Today, Stephanie McMahon’s Leave of Absence Discussed

PWInsider reports that WWE had a staff meeting today that was said to be ‘all hands on deck’, and the news about Stephanie McMahon was discussed. As previously reported, McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. WWE President Nick Khan took over most of her duties.

At the meeting, it said that McMahon ‘needed time’ after everything her family went through in the past year. It was noted there would be people hired to help take over some of her responsibilities, although that won’t be happening for a few weeks.

Khan spoke about the WWE Network and said they are going to sign with more international partners to expand to different markets. This is similar to how WWE content is licensed to Peacock in the US.

WWE introduced the new Chief of Human Resources, Suzette Ramirez-Carr, and her background and goals were discussed.

It was also noted that WWE is still working on the new headquarters in Stamford and will eventually move there. A time frame was not provided.