WWE Hell In A Cell Commercial And Poster Features The Fiend Bray Wyatt
– WWE released the poster and commercial for the upcoming Hell in a Cell event. Both the poster and commercial feature ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Wyatt is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE Universal Title at the event.
Hell in a Cell takes place on Oct. 6. Only two matches have been confirmed thus far.
* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
* Raw Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
