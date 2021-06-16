WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 Betting Odds Now Available

– BetOnline has provided 411 with some of the early betting odds for this Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 event. Currently, Bobby Lashley is heavily favored to retain the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre in their Hell in a Cell match at -350 odds. McIntyre is the underdog at +225.

In the Universal title Hell in a Cell match, Reigns is an extremely heavy favorite at -3000 to beat challenger Rey Mysterio (+850).

SmackDown Women’s champion aBianca Belair and Raw Women’s champion Rhea Ripley are both favored by the oddsmakers to win their respective title matches as well. You can view the complete betting odds below.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 is scheduled for Sunday, June 20. The event will be held at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida and will be closed to the general public. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley -350 (2/7)

Drew McIntyre +225 (9/4)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair

Rhea Ripley -400 (1/4)

Charlotte Flair +250 (5/2)

Roman Reigns (c) vs Rey Mysterio

Roman Reigns -3000 (1/30)

Rey Mysterio +850 (17/2)

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley

Bianca Belair -2500 (1/25)

Bayley +750 (15/2)

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

Alexa Bliss -1000 (1/10)

Shayna Baszler +525 (21/4)