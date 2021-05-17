WWE Moves Hell in a Cell to June As Next PPV

Hell is coming a bit earlier this year in WWE, as the company will host Hell in a Cell in June instead of Money in the Bank. On tonight’s PPV, it was announced that Hell in a Cell would take place on June 20th.

The June PPV has traditionally been Money in the Bank, while Hell in a Cell has taken place in October. According to Andrew Zarian of the MatMen Podcast on F4W Online, Money in the Bank is likely to be held in July with fans.

You can see a promo for Hell in a Cell below. No word on WWE’s latest iteration of Hell will feature a reprise of WrestleMania Backlash’s zombie apocalypse.