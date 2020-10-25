wrestling / News
WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Adds R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak 24/7 Title Match
– A new title match is official for tonight’s Hell in a Cell event. WWE has announced a new title match for the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show set for later tonight. R-Truth will defend his 24/7 title against Drew Gulak during the Kickoff Show. You can see the announcement below.
24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak
R-Truth will bring his baby to the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, as he takes on Drew Gulak.
The 42-time 24/7 Champion will have his hands full with the technically sound techniques of Gulak. Gulak has entered the 24/7 Title fray in recent weeks with three separate victories. Each time R-Truth was there to snatch back his beloved title
What chaos awaits when the 24/7 Title makes its way onto the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show?
Don’t miss the 24/7 Title showdown as the WWE Kickoff Show gets underway at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network and WWE social platforms.
The Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show will begin at 6:00 pm EST. That will be followed by the main pay-per-view card at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks
* Money in the Bank Contract Match: Otis vs. The Miz
* Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
* WWE 24/7 Championship: R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak (Kickoff)
TONIGHT @RonKillings will defend the #247Championship against @DrewGulak live at 6E/3P on @WWE #HIAC Kickoff! https://t.co/yY8AGewi6p pic.twitter.com/L1x4i1V8ik
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2020
