WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Adds R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak 24/7 Title Match

– A new title match is official for tonight’s Hell in a Cell event. WWE has announced a new title match for the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show set for later tonight. R-Truth will defend his 24/7 title against Drew Gulak during the Kickoff Show. You can see the announcement below.

24/7 Champion R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak R-Truth will bring his baby to the Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show, as he takes on Drew Gulak. The 42-time 24/7 Champion will have his hands full with the technically sound techniques of Gulak. Gulak has entered the 24/7 Title fray in recent weeks with three separate victories. Each time R-Truth was there to snatch back his beloved title What chaos awaits when the 24/7 Title makes its way onto the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show? Don’t miss the 24/7 Title showdown as the WWE Kickoff Show gets underway at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network and WWE social platforms.

The Hell in a Cell Kickoff Show will begin at 6:00 pm EST. That will be followed by the main pay-per-view card at 7:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit Match: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

* Money in the Bank Contract Match: Otis vs. The Miz

* Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

* WWE 24/7 Championship: R-Truth vs. Drew Gulak (Kickoff)